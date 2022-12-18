Nzimande: Zuma has become a wrecking ball

The higher education minister condemned Zuma’s behaviour on Friday when his entrance at the opening of the ANC’s 55th national conference scuppered the delivery of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political report.

SOWETO - ANC NEC member Blade Nzimande says former ANC president Jacob Zuma has become a wrecking ball.

He added that the errant behaviour of some KwaZuluNatal delegates at the opening session was a sign that the rot had crept into the organisation.

Nzimande said the former president was setting a very poor example for young people in the movement.

"Unfortunately he's becoming a wrecking ball now, the way he is behaving," he said.

Nzimande said Zuma should allow the incumbent ANC president to lead without interference.

"It’s a shame for president Zuma to actually behave in this way. He’s sending a message that the ANC will do what he likes and if it doesn’t he’s going to disrupt the president. He would not have accepted this as president. He would have condemned it as being ill-disciplined."

Nzimande says he wants Ramaphosa to be re-elected party president.

The former SA Community party secretary general also took a dim view of Zuma's predecessor Thabo Mbeki critiquing the current ANC leadership.