No army outside Eskom's Grootvlei Power Station in Mpumalanga

This is despite a statement from Eskom on Saturday indicating that soldiers had been deployed at four power stations, including Grootvlei.

JOHANNESBURG - There were no signs of the SANDF at Eskom's Grootvlei Power Plant in Mpumalanga on Sunday as operations appeared to continue as usual.

The presidency said the deployments were meant to stop sabotage and theft at the utility amid ongoing power cuts.

SANDF spokesperson Andries Mahapa has declined to respond to queries about the absence of soldiers at Grootvlei, saying a statement would be issued on Sunday afternoon.