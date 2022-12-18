Go

Mzwandile Masina withdraws his candidacy for ANC treasurer general post

Now, Bejani Chauke, Gwen Ramakgopa and Pule Mabe are in the running to take care of the ANC's moneybags

Mzwandile Masina (right) with Pule Mabe during his announcement to withdraw from the ANC treasurer general race at Nasrec on 18 December 2022. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
18 December 2022 18:53

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on Sunday announced that he would be withdrawing his candidacy for African National Congress treasurer general.

That leaves Bejani Chauke, Gwen Ramakgopa and Pule Mabe in the running to take care of the ANC's moneybags.

He said that Mabe and himself have the same values and supporters, and they don't want to split the voters.

In what was seemingly a fall out between close comrades, some claimed Masina was at odds with the Gauteng executive because it supported Mabe's campaign. The province had charged Masina with bringing the party into disrepute after bringing a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Tania Campbell.

Masina will rally behind Zweli Mkhize for president of the party.

