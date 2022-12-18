Mzwandile Masina withdraws his candidacy for ANC treasurer general post Now, Bejani Chauke, Gwen Ramakgopa and Pule Mabe are in the running to take care of the ANC's moneybags Pule Mabe

Mzwandile Masina JOHANNESBURG - Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina on Sunday announced that he would be withdrawing his candidacy for African National Congress treasurer general. That leaves Bejani Chauke, Gwen Ramakgopa and Pule Mabe in the running to take care of the ANC's moneybags. #ANC55 Mzwandile Masina announces that he is dropping out of the race for ANC Treasurer General and he will now be supporting Pule Mabe for the position. TCG pic.twitter.com/ksUiT0pxyw EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2022

He said that Mabe and himself have the same values and supporters, and they don't want to split the voters.

In what was seemingly a fall out between close comrades, some claimed Masina was at odds with the Gauteng executive because it supported Mabe's campaign. The province had charged Masina with bringing the party into disrepute after bringing a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Tania Campbell.

Masina will rally behind Zweli Mkhize for president of the party.