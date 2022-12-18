More rain expected in Gauteng, weather service warns

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city would continue to assist members of the community who were affected by the floods.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of yet another week of persistent rain.

Many residents are still recovering from the floods that ravaged parts of Gauteng when Soweto and Roodeport were hardest hit.

More showers are expected to continue in parts of the country during the next week.



Forecaster Dipuo Tawana said the probability of rain is 60%.

“Going into Monday, we’re still expecting isolated showers and thundershowers over Gauteng more so in the afternoons,” she said.

Tawana added that they’re also expecting rain on the coast and along the interior as well.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city would continue to assist members of the community who were affected by the floods.

The mayor held a media briefing on Saturday to give an update on efforts that the city made after the damage caused by the devastating floods as well as the current cost of damage to the city's infrastructure, which stands at R300 million.