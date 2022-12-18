Mantashe a no-show at ANC's Sunday business breakfast

Mantashe - who is contesting his position as ANC national chairperson, was presiding over the nomination process for the party’s top leadership which concluded in the early hours of Sunday morning.

SOWETO - Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was a no-show at a business breakfast on the sidelines of the ANC’s 55th national conference.

His office sent its apologies to the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) on Sunday morning.

Mantashe - who is contesting his position as ANC national chairperson, was presiding over the nomination process for the party’s top leadership which concluded in the early hours of Sunday morning.

PBF convenor Sipho Mbele explained Mantashe’s absence to those who have gathered:

“Minister Mantashe is unable to be with us this morning, eh due to…unfortunately, he couldn’t make it. So he requested that we extend his apologies.”