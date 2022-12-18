Lotto results: Saturday, 17 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 17 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 04, 06, 18, 20, 36, 40 B: 43
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 16, 18, 19, 24, 34 B: 42
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 20, 29, 39, 43 B: 04
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 17/12/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 17, 2022
#LOTTO: 04, 06, 18, 20, 36, 40#B: 43
#LOTTOPLUS1: 08, 16, 18, 19, 24, 34#B: 42#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 05, 20, 29, 39, 43#B: 04 pic.twitter.com/HiVQt4UZO0