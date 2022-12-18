Lotto results: Saturday, 17 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 17 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 04, 06, 18, 20, 36, 40 B: 43

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 16, 18, 19, 24, 34 B: 42

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 20, 29, 39, 43 B: 04

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.