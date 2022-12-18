Kodwa wants to see significant changes to the country's laws

Kodwa fears a perception that the criminal justice system is failing the people, which could lead to social instability, and that trouble looms unless the governing party can get a handle on the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security and ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member - Zizi Kodwa is pushing for significant changes to the law, as the governing party is busy with its 55th national elective conference at Nasrec.

While the elective part of the conference gets the lion's share of the attention, the gathering also provides a platform for the party to debate hot topics and determine its stance on some of the pressing issues facing South Africa.

One of these is safety and security.

Kodwa recently made comments about revisiting some of the country's laws following the Constitutional Court's controversial order that Janusz Walus - the man who killed SACP secretary general Chris Hani be released on parole.

Expanding on his position, Kodwa said the country needs a new set of laws.

"We need to review the current laws in order to strengthen the criminal justice system."

He said at the heart of his concerns is that there seems to be a sense that "the criminal justice system favours the perpetrators" and that the state doesn't have the capacity to protect the people which he warns has the potential to create social instability.

Kodwa addressed these calls for big changes to the law around parole and bail in particular, and potentially even amending the Constitution.

"We shouldn't be afraid to say, from a point of view of the Bill of Rights, without undermining these rights of people, we think there's a limitation of rights."

He said the ANC's peace and stability sub-committee has been discussing these issues and expects them to feature prominently at the conference.

Voting for the ANC's top seven candidates got underway on Sunday.