[IN PICTURES] Day 2 and 3 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference

As day three of the ANC's 55th national elective conference come to an end, here are some moments from the weekend that have captured the conference story better than words.

JOHANNESBURG - Delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference are due to cast their votes on Sunday night for the party's top seven positions.

As day three comes to an end, here are some moments from Saturday and Sunday that have captured the conference story better than words.

Business is booming on the streets outside Nasrec but not all vendors say they're making a profit, as they set up shop further down the main road in Ormonde.



An ANC peak cap sells for R150.



Pics: @GraemeRauby #ANCNC55 pic.twitter.com/cMhNKyT8wI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2022

#ANC55 It’s Day 3. And voting day for the #Top7 here at Nasrec. Paramedics are getting an early morning briefing as venues are cleaned in preparation for today’s proceedings. LD pic.twitter.com/OCYBuaXCKe ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2022

The conference is expected to conclude on Tuesday.