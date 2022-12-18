Go

[IN PICTURES] Day 2 and 3 of the ANC's 55th national elective conference

As day three of the ANC's 55th national elective conference come to an end, here are some moments from the weekend that have captured the conference story better than words.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

18 December 2022 19:34

JOHANNESBURG - Delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference are due to cast their votes on Sunday night for the party's top seven positions.

As day three comes to an end, here are some moments from Saturday and Sunday that have captured the conference story better than words.



55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacquess Nelles/Eyewitness News

55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Angel Motshekga at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

Delegates at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

The conference is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

