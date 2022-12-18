Health MEC says Tembisa Hospital can't turn back patients

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the hospital tends to receive a high number of patients, who cannot be turned away.

JOHANNESBURG - A video that was trending on social media recently showed a man lying on the floor of Tembisa Hospital with rubbish and a pile of clothes nearby. The video drew anger from members of the public after the patient looked incapable of getting up and the person making the video said there was no doctor around to help.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said on Sunday the Tembisa Hospital caters for a large number of people because it is the only public hospital in the north of Ekurhuleni.

She also said the video was viewed out of context as during that time, the hospital's casualty ward was full and the patients were moved to relieve the pressure.

READ: Tembisa Hospital video was taken out of context - Gauteng Health MEC

She said the hospital tends to receive a high number of patients, who cannot be turned away.

“Some of the patients here are not from Tembisa. They come from other areas in the province, but we cannot turn them away on the basis that we don’t have space," she said.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced during the week that a replacement hospital in the Kempton Park area would be built.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said his would greatly improve conditions at the hospital.