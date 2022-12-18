Gauteng police find 2 bodies dumped along N12 near Benoni

Police were alerted by community members who made the gruesome discovery.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police were on Sunday still trying to identify two bodies found dumped next to the N12 at Putfontein near Benoni.

The two bodies were found with stab wounds on Saturday.

The police could not confirm if the bodies were linked to the ongoing illegal mining activities in the area.

"Gauteng police are investigating a double murder docket after two bodies were found. Police are appealing to the communities to assist them to identify the two bodies as they are unknown," said Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza.