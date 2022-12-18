First DSG hopeful Tina Joemat-Pettersson backs Ramaphosa for second term

Joemat-Pettersson will also be hoping that on her 59th birthday – on Sunday, she will be voted onto the party's top seven after a nomination from the floor on Saturday night for the first position of deputy secretary-general (DSG).

SOWETO - Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a one-time energy minister in former president Jacob Zuma's administration, says she's fully behind Cyril Ramaphosa to retain his job as ANC president.

Joemat-Pettersson will also be hoping that on her 59th birthday (on Sunday), she will be voted into the party's top seven after a nomination from the floor on Saturday night for the first position of first deputy secretary-general (DSG).

In a surprise move on Saturday night, the Northern Cape nominated her to challenge Nomvula Mokonyane for the first DSG position.

Mokonyane was expected to be a shoo-in after Febe Potgieter withdrew from the race.

On Sunday morning, Joemat-Petterssen did not want to speak about her own election ambitions, but, instead said she was rallying behind Ramaphosa to retain the presidency.

“We must just go and vote. I'm serving president Ramaphosa. I have full confidence in the leadership of president Ramaphosa, and for us it's to support president Ramaphosa. So whatever we do, the positions we occupy, it will be serving at his behest.”

Joemat-Petterssen has been serving on the ANC's national executive committee since 2017.

In 2015, she was controversially involved in the selling of the country's oil stocks, which at the time she said was on rotation. She's currently the parliamentary chairperson of Parliament's police portfolio committee.