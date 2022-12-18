Energy expert says army deployment to Eskom power stations not surprising

The troubled power utility has not provided further details, but it says the deployments are at Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and the Tutuka power plants.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is set to continue guarding at least four power stations as the utility continues to battle to keep the lights on.

Eskom has seen various incidents of sabotage this year with investigations underway.

Energy expert Chris Yelland believes this move has been bubbling up for some time.

“There is growing concern that the problems being experienced at power stations are after a lot of increased levels of criminality,” he said.

Yelland said there is a need for strong security.

“You will have seen in the last month that Eskom has been using a lot of private security which seems to be having a measure of success. I think the state needs to present a strong hand and show that it is taking the matter seriously,” said Yelland.

CEO André de Ruyter announced his resignation last week while the country experiences severe load shedding currently at stage 6.

