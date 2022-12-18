CT law enforcement officers nab three alleged robbers

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said anti-land invasion unit officers on patrol were flagged down by members of the public. They alerted the officers of an armed robbery and provided details of the getaway car.

CAPE TOWN - Quick thinking by members of the public and law enforcement led to the arrest of three people who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Parklands, Cape Town on Saturday.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said anti-land invasion unit officers on patrol were flagged down by members of the public.

They alerted the officers of an armed robbery and provided details of the getaway car.

Officers proceeded to block the road.

"Three suspects in the vehicle were arrested and one was positively armed," said Dyason.

"They were taken to Table View SAPS. Upon further investigation, the officers found another 2 firearms under the driver's seat of the vehicle.”

He said the vehicle was well-known in the area, and was often used by people who robbed pedestrians.