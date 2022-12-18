Cosas hopes ANC will work on party renewal

Cosas members said they were happy with the current leadership structure of the ANC, but felt it needed to incorporate more young people in the party’s NEC.

JOHANNESBURG - As the voting for the new leadership of the governing party was underway on Sunday night, the Congress of South African Students said hoped the elected candidates would work on the renewal of the party.

It said the ANC needed to speed up appointing young people to the top decision-making structures.

This came amid calls for the ANC to consider young people for leadership positions.



Cosas' Kamogelo Maluleka told Eyewitness News that young people would bring fresh ideas and renewal to the governing party.

"Young people who know where to take the country from here. Young people will be able to stand up and confront issues of the economy. Young people who will be able to stand up and speak power to truth,".



However, Maluleka said the lack of interest in politics from the youth was concerning.

"Young people must participate in politics to safeguard their own interests and the future of this country as they remain to be the future."