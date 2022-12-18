Caution advised after 3 die in freak wave incident in Durban

Another 17 people sustained injuries when the wave hit on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for a full investigation after three people drowned after being hit by a freak wave at Durban’s South Beach.

The premier’s spokesperson Lennox Mabaso urged beachgoers to heed the calls of emergency personnel.

“The premier, on behalf of government, also appeals to all people who will be visiting the province and enjoying themselves at various beaches, to ensure they exercise extra caution and heed all the calls of lifeguards and everyone else responsible for safety including the emergency units working around the beach and sea areas,” Mabaso said.