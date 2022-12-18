Cape Town police investigate Khayelitsha triple murder

Three bodies were found in the township on Saturday night following a shooting. Another person was wounded in the same incident.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are investigating a triple murder in Site C in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Officers found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds next to a taxi.

The third victim was discovered inside the vehicle.

"Detectives assigned to the provincial task team are probing the circumstances that left three males with fatal injuries and an innocent bystander with a gunshot wound following an incident last night in Khayelitsha," said

police spokesperson Andre Traut.

"According to reports, four gunmen opened fire at the victims in what we believe is related to the taxi industry. The bystander who sustained a gunshot wound was admitted to hospital."