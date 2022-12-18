Cape Town opens a R1.7 million pump cycle track

The pump track construction, which is on the border of Langa and the Bridgetown-Bonteheuwel areas, started in March last year.

CAPE TOWN - A R1.7 million pump cycle track has been opened in Cape Town. A pump track is a circuit that has turns, rollers and other features that cyclists manoeuvre by generating power with up and down movements rather than pedalling.

The cycle track is a looped sequence of rollers and banked turns and is capable of hosting international-level pump track events. The new track will focus on BMX racing.

The City’s Mayco member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross says the track is an opportunity to promote cycling in a safe space within the community, while also creating fun and exciting experiences, especially for the youth.

"Investing in sports and recreation facilities is important as it exposes young people to healthy activities and different types of sport. It’s also an investment in the community as it provides a space of leisure.”

She says they will also work on the Langa bicycle hub to assist with learn-to-cycle programmes, as well as the importance of safety.

"The track is a hub of activity for a variety of wheeled vehicles, including bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and more. The R7 million track has been designed in such a way that international pump track events can be held there.”