Bathabile Dlamini says she’s voting for Zweli Mkhize as president

Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury in connection with the 2017 Sassa debacle, is barred from standing for election to the party’s NEC this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial former Cabinet minister, Bathabile Dlamini, said on Saturday she was voting for Zweli Mkhize in as African National Congress president.

Dlamini, who’s convicted of perjury in connection with the 2017 Sassa debacle is barred from standing for election to the party’s NEC this weekend. She had to pay a R200,000 fine as the sentence handed down to her in her during that trial.

READ: Bathabile Dlamini handed 4-year jail term or R200,000 fine for perjury

The former ANC Women’s League leader is barred from contesting party elections, but she said she would not be leaving the ANC.

READ: Former minister Bathabile Dlamini to learn fate in perjury case

"Yes I'm a human being I can have those feelings but I remain a member of the ANC and I'm not leaving the ANC".

Dlamini said she still had her vote and would go to one man.

"I'm voting for Zweli Mkhize because of his experience in the ANC but also he is down to earth, he is one of the people you are able to talk to and raise issues even sharply with him and he would not take offence."

READ: Top ANC officials, Bathabile Dlamini meeting over her perjury conviction & fine

The former social development minister believes the ANC has to emerge from the conference with a renewed sense of putting the people first.