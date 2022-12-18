Go

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Picture: @FIFAcom/Twitter
18 December 2022 20:06

DOHA, QATAR - Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time here Sunday.

