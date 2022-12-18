ANC WC members say party need to get serious and professional

Heading into this elective conference, the Western Cape ANC comes with no elected leader after failing to hold its conference beforehand.

JOHANNESBURG - Some African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape members believe the party needs to become professional and get serious about changing its fortunes in the province.

It’s been about 13 years since the Democratic Alliance unseated the ANC in the province and heading into this elective conference, the Western Cape ANC comes with no elected leader after failing to hold its conference beforehand.

ANC Member of Parliament and former Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs hope he’ll make it to the National Executive Committee at this conference.

“If I get the seat I’ll be honoured to serve," he said.

Jacobs says unity is sorely needed in the Western Cape.

“We must unite our people".

Meanwhile, the ANC’s Bram Hanekom says the provincial party desperately needs to improve.

“It’s very weak and most would agree,” he admitted.

Jacobs, Hanekom, and the rest of the Western Cape ANC are putting their mark next to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name for re-election.