ANC Limpopo PEC rejects claims it's 'decided to take the N3' in favour of Mkhize

This comes after influential Limpopo leaders instructed delegates to forgo their branch mandates and not support Ramaphosa. But this has been rejected by the delegates.

SOWETO – The ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in Limpopo has distanced itself from those supporting Zweli Mkhize instead of president Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after influential Limpopo leaders instructed delegates to forgo their branch mandates and not support Ramaphosa.

“Limpopo has decided to take N3," were the words of the chairperson of ANC Limpopo’s Norman Mashabane region - Pule Shayi, telling delegates that they are taking the highway to KwaZulu-Natal in support of Zweli Mkhize.

But this has been rejected by the delegates.

ANC spokesperson for the same region – Hasani Ngobeni says delegates should stick to their branch mandate to support Ramaphosa.

Ngobeni was speaking at Nasrec where the ANC is holding its 55th national elective conference.

With just a few hours left to vote for the next ANC president, the home province of Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be in disarray.

But Ngobeni says that it’s the first time he has heard of leaders changing their minds at a conference.

“The PEC is now leading itself and delegates are now led by regions and they are commanding the majority delegation from that province.”

Ramaphosa received 400 branch nominations from Limpopo compared to 18 for Mkhize.

The Limpopo PEC has since isolated some Mkhize-supporting leaders and released a statement re-affirming its support for Ramaphosa.