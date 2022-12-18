7 women die in Limpopo crash

Radzilani said the women died when a minibus taxi collided with a truck. Two other people sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani has confirmed that seven women were killed in a crash on the R37 at Podungwane in the Capricorn district of Limpopo on Saturday.

Radzilani said the women died when a minibus taxi collided with a truck.

Two other people sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

"To receive such news during festive holidays is heartbreaking. I can't begin to imagine what the families of the deceased have to endure. May they find strength to get through this difficult time," said department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

Police officers on the scene cited reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash.

Several deadly crashes have been reported in different parts of the country since the start of the festive season.

The MEC pleaded with motorist to obey the rules of the road, and to refrain from drinking and driving