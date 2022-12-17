Will Stan Mathabatha climb the ranks in the ANC?

Mathabatha is gunning for national chair alongside Gwede Mantashe and deputy finance minister David Masondo at the ANC's 55th national elective conference.

SOWETO - If the number of branch nominations is anything to go by, Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha is the favourite candidate for the governing party’s national chairperson position ahead of the crucial election on Saturday.

Mathabatha is gunning for national chair alongside incumbent Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo at the ANC's 55th national elective conference.

The ANC Limpopo chairperson leads the race with just under 1,500 nominations. Mantashe trails him with 979 votes. Masondo garnered 501 branch nominations.

The nominations don't necessarily determine how voting at the elective conference will go as there are a number of delegates who were not included in the nomination process.

Mathabatha says he has entrusted his provincial executive committee to lead negotiations with major voting blocs.

"I'm not personally involved in any of the negotiations but I know that my PEC, led by the provincial secretary, is talking to everybody, literally everybody, all the provinces of the African National Congress," he said.

Mathabatha has been Limpopo's premier for over eight years but appears intent on climbing in the party's national ranks.

The provinces of Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and North West have endorsed his candidacy.

Mathabatha has a long history with the ANC dating back to 1977, which is when he joined Umkhonto we Sizwe - the armed wing of the ANC.

He was also active in the United Democratic Front in the 80s.