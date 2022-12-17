The race for ANC deputy pres is one that should be closely watched - analyst

University of Cape Town law professor Zwelethu Jolobe says the position gives the incumbent good leverage to make a play for the presidency in the next electoral cycle.

CAPE TOWN - The election of the African National Congress' (ANC) top six is expected to dominate proceedings at the ANC's 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, on Saturday.

While the main focus of the conference is on who emerges as the next president of the organisation, one political analyst believes it’s the race for deputy president that is the one that should be closely watched.

University of Cape Town law professor Zwelethu Jolobe says the position gives the incumbent good leverage to make a play for the presidency in the next electoral cycle.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, and ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane are in the running in the three-man race.

Jolobe says deputy president David Mabuza’s exclusion from the nomination list is surprising in the context of political battles.

"If you are a kingmaker in the context of a conference, that somehow you have some kind of a leverage, and you will be able to use that to move to this place now and it’s spectacular how that has not happened at all," says Jolobe.

He says Mabuza’s absence and a possible final presidential term for Cyril Ramaphosa means the position of deputy president will carry even greater weight after the conference.

"You don’t just deputise now. It has huge, huge consequences for what happens afterwards in terms of things like the NGC [National General Council] that comes next, the party conference, the next election and then obviously the next party congress. It puts them in a hugely advantageous position."

As far as the presidential race goes, Jolobe believes with both candidates compromised by corruption allegations, it will come down to whose mud, sticks most.