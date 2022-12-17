Tembisa Hospital video was taken out of context - Gauteng health MEC

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that the video circulating on social media showing a patient sleeping on the floor, with trash lying around, was taken at Tembisa Hospital.

The department said that when the video was taken, the casualty ward was full, and the overflow area was used to relieve the pressure.

In the video, a man can be heard saying there is no doctor around.

The health department said that the patients were moved back into wards when beds became available.

After her visit to the hospital, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that demand at the hospital outweighed its capacity.

“When we arrived, indeed, those were the psychiatric patients that we received. There were about seventeen of them that were admitted and unfortunately, we didn’t have space for them.”

She added that the hospital is currently in the process of completing an admissions ward that will be used to decongest the casualty ward.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the situation at the hospital was seen incorrectly.