Ramaphosa gives Zuma until Monday to withdraw private prosecution against him

The Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement saying they were prosecuting Cyril Ramaphosa and advocate Billy Downer for breaching the NPA Act. The president has now hit back.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday served former president Jacob Zuma with legal papers, saying Zuma must withdraw his private prosecution against him.

On Thursday - the eve of the ANC national elective conference, the Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement declaring that Zuma had instituted a private prosecution of Ramaphosa "for being an accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Advocate [Billy] Downer namely, breaching the provisions of the NPA Act".

The foundation said that Zuma had instituted the private prosecution in the Johannesburg High Court, adding that the "accused person will make his first appearance on 19 January 2023".

The papers released on Saturday said Zuma's move made just before the conference showed that he was abusing legal processes and that the president would be ignoring the summons served on him to appear in court.

"The question is whether the private prosecution was instituted or conducted for some collateral and improper purpose, rather than with the objective of having criminal justice done to an offender," the papers read.

The documents also stated that the summons should not have been served on the president as a private individual, but rather to the Office of the Presidency.

The Presidency rubbished the claims on Friday, saying: "Mr Zuma’s charges are based on an accusation that President Ramaphosa failed to act after Mr. Zuma complained about improper conduct by Advocates Downer and Breitenbach. These charges are completely spurious and unfounded."

Read the papers in full here.