PowerBall Results: Friday, 16 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 16 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 26, 28, 36, 43, 48 PB: 11
PowerBall Plus: 07, 15, 22, 34, 42 PB: 20
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 16/12/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 16, 2022
#PowerBall: 26, 28, 36, 43, 48#PowerBall: 11#PowerBallPLUS: 07, 15, 22, 34, 42#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/3M7baXOyAJ