PowerBall Results: Friday, 16 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 16 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 26, 28, 36, 43, 48 PB: 11

PowerBall Plus: 07, 15, 22, 34, 42 PB: 20

