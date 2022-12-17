Mpho Phalatse: Last few weeks have been the toughest for Joburg

Heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in Gauteng, with Soweto and Roodepoort among the areas worst hit by the persistent rainfall.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says the last few weeks have been the toughest for the city.

The mayor was speaking at a media briefing at the Protea South Multipurpose Centre in Soweto.

Phalatse says they are assisting 339 people affected by flooding.

Fifteen people also drowned during a baptism in the Jukskei River earlier this month. A 3-month-old baby, who was swept away during the baptism, has still not been found.



Phalatse says the inclement weather conditions has dealt the city a hard blow.

She says the city has been helping affected by providing counselling, food and burial services for those who can’t afford it.

The mayor says the damage caused by the rain is overwhelming.

"213 formal households have been damaged, 61 informal settlement dwellers have been damaged and 16 people have tragically lost their lives."

Phalatse says different departments are coming together to assist those who have been severely affected by the floods.



