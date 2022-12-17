New ANC membership system in place to prevent unaccredited members from voting

Speaking to the media in Nasrec on Saturday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party wanted to avoid giving accreditation to just any ANC member.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party has introduced a new membership system to prevent infiltration by party members who are not accredited to take part in its national elective conference.

Speaking to the media in Nasrec on Saturday, Mabe said that the party wanted to avoid giving accreditation to just any ANC member.

He said the party developed a criterion to ensure that only qualified members were accredited to be delegates at the elective conference.

Mabe said the party had to introduce the new membership system to ensure that all delegates at the conference were fit to deliberate on party matters.

He said it would be an injustice to the ANC to allow just anyone to take part in the voting process and decision-making during the conference.

“Every one of the near 4,500 delegates who shall have participated in the election of the leadership of the African National Congress, was duly accredited, qualified to be in the meeting, and met all the criteria set out by the ANC.”

With some of the delegates having registration issues, Mabe said policies would not be discussed in the absence of delegates.