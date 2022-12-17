Muizenberg Beach is open again after sewage spill

A section of the beach between Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Beach was closed on Monday due to an electrical failure at a nearby sewer pump station, impacting on the mouth of the Zandvlei.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced that popular Muizenberg Beach has re-opened after temporary closure due to a sewage spill.

The city assured residents that it was for safety reasons.

However, after some monitoring, the beach re-opened, granting bathers the opportunity to enjoy the cool waters safely.

“The city continuously monitored the water quality since the closure and can confirm that the latest water samples are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines," said the city’s deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews.