ANC chair race: David Masondo could have surprise cards up his sleeve

He is set to compete for the position against party favourite Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha and Gwede Mantashe.

Despite not being endorsed by the African National Congress (ANC) in any of the country’s provinces, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has made it on to governing party’s ballot for national chairperson at the party's national elective conference.

Over 4,000 ANC members will vote for new leadership at the party's 55th national elective conference which is currently under way at Nasrec.

Forty-eight-year-old David Masondo’s nomination for the position of chairperson comes amid more calls for young leadership in the top six of the ANC.

But the party's branches in the various provinces have endorsed Mathabatha for the position, leaving Masondo in a tight spot.

Both Masondo and Mathabatha hail from Limpopo.

Prior to the conference, Masondo did not embark on campaigns to help build support.

But political analyst Protas Madlala said Masondo could shock the country just as deputy president David Mabuza did at the 2017 elective conference.

"Mabuza came from nowhere. Out of nowhere he sprung and became the deputy president. So I think we could be in for surprises here. He may have some cards up his sleeve," Madlala said.

Masondo is the deputy finance minister and the founding principal of the OR Tambo School of Leadership.

He has also previously served as Finance MEC in Limpopo.