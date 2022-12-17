Man who presented Umgeni Water with fake degree ordered to repay utility R2.2mn

When Sheldon Naidoo applied for a position as a process technician in 2016, the degree he’d put up when he first joined Umgeni Water was sent for verification, and UKZN said it had no record of the degree having been conferred on Naidoo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered a former Umgeni Water technician to pay the utility back more than R2 million he earned during his time there - after it emerged he used fake qualifications to get the job.

Sheldon Naidoo joined Umgeni Water in 2008, when he was accepted into the graduate development programme.

However, in 2016, questions about the legitimacy of his qualifications emerged after he applied for a new position at the utility.

He subsequently resigned.

Now, six years on, the court has found his qualifications were indeed forged and ordered him to repay his earnings.

When Sheldon Naidoo applied for a position as a process technician in 2016, the degree he’d put up when he first joined Umgeni Water, was sent to the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) for verification.

But the university came back to say it had no record of the degree having been conferred on Naidoo.

After he was asked for proof that he graduated, Naidoo ultimately resigned.

In court, Naidoo maintained that his degree was legitimate.

But testimony from a student records official at UKZN contradicted this. The official said Naidoo had been excluded from his studies two years after starting them because he wasn’t making any progress.

Ultimately, the court found Naidoo's degree was indeed a fake and that Umgeni water was entitled to repayment of the money it had paid him.

Naidoo was ordered to pay the utility back R2.2 million in total.