Mabuyane berates KZN supporters for disrupting Ramaphosa’s political report

Ramaphosa was heckled by KwaZulu-Natal supporters and had to pause before addressing the crowd during his political report on Friday.

SOWETO - The African National Congress’ (ANC) Eastern Cape provincial chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane said that what happened during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the conference was unfortunate and uncalled for.

Former president Jacob Zuma's entrance to the conference led to a disruption by KwaZulu-Natal delegates, chanting ‘Wenzeni uZuma?’.

Mabuyane - who is in the running for ANC deputy president, said that this behavior causes damage to the ANC, adding that the act was a low point for the party.

“The sort of leadership that is expected from him, even if he's a branch delegate, would be much more better at that apex level. It is not done in the ANC. I think even him - the former president, knows it. He has been in that helm of the apex of leadership responsibility for almost 20 years."