Mabe confident conference will proceed without further delays

According to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, Deputy President David Mabuza delivered the organisational report in a closed session. Delegates were also set to consider the organisation’s financial report.

SOWETO - The ANC's executive says despite Friday's delays, its 55th conference was now in full swing.

Deputy President David Mabuza delivered the organisational report in a closed session.

Delegates are also set to consider the organisation’s financial report.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the conference will still conclude on Tuesday, as planned.

"So we are doing everything possible within our power, working around the clock to make sure conference is proceeding as planned, so there’s nothing to suggest that conference won’t proceed as planned. Actually, it’s all hands on deck."

Mabe has also addressed misconduct among delegates after disruptions by KwaZulu-Natal delegates on Friday while President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering his political report.

"We gave them the space to sing, and after singing we allowed them to sit down, but when they started banging tables, these tables don’t belong to the ANC, they belong to Nasrec so they can’t break tables and cause unnecessary expense to the organisation."

RELATED: