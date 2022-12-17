Lamola is morally astute and humble, say his supporters amid ANC dep pres race

Lamola is among three senior party officials who have met the 25 percent branch nomination threshold for the position of deputy president.

SOWETO - As the ANC leadership race at its national elective conference at Nasrec heats up, supporters of Justice Minister Ronald Lamola say he possesses high moral qualities and humility.

Lamola is one of three candidates who have met the 25 percent branch nomination threshold for the position of deputy president.

The other two candidates are Paul Mashatile and Oscar Mabuyane.

Clarence Maseko, former secretary of the ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga and chairperson of one of the ANC branches that favour Lamola, says the justice minister possesses good leadership qualities.

“He has high morality, soundness of the mind, humility and academic background. Lamola understands the ANC as it is,” Maseko said.

READ: The race for ANC deputy president is one that should be closely watched

But Lamola is not without his detractors.

Charles Mokonyama is from an ANC branch in Alexandra that’s backing Mashatile for the same position.

He claims Lamola is no longer the steadfast leader he was when they were still in the ANC Youth League.

“Lamola is no longer fighting for the generational mission and the resolutions that were taken by the ANC Youth League at its 2011 conference at the Gallagher Estate," says Mokonyama.

"He’s now serving white monopoly capital."

Lamola secured 427 branch nominations against Mashatile’s 1,791 and Mabuyane's 397 branch nominations.

But several political analysts say it’s still anyone’s game at this point.