Khoisan activists outside ANC elective conference: all we want is some land

The Khoisan Mass Movement says they have been waiting for years for Cyril Ramaphosa to help them.

SOWETO - Khoisan activists are staging a silent picket outside the African National Congress’s elective conference.

They’re demanding that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa give them the land their people deserve.

Wearing traditional clothing and standing in the sun in front of a lone police nyala, the two activists claim they’ve been fed empty promises from the ANC for years.

Chief Joe Marble is the president of the Khoisan Mass Movement and he said his people were being ignored.

"Since 2017, President Ramamphosa is running away from the Khoisan," he said. "We don't actually want the whole land. We want a portion of land so we can build our Khoisan people houses. They don't have houses, they don't have jobs."

The lone activists believe all land in South Africa belongs to the aboriginal people, but a plot is a start for them.