Godongwana is not panicking about a change of leadership in the ANC

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he's happy to work with either Cyril Ramaphosa or Zweli Mkhize.

SOWETO - The battle lines have been drawn in the African National Congress presidential campaign.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will go head-to-head with former health minister, Zweli Mkhize.

But Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Saturday he was not panicking about a possible a change in leadership following Saturday's vote at the ANC's elective conference.

Telling business people on Saturday morning that he didn’t want to wade into debate over who is the better candidate, Godongwana said it was party policy that was more important.

After a delay in the nomination of candidates for the ANC's top six positions at Nasrec on Friday, the conference was expected to deal with electoral matters on Saturday.

Godongwana made light of the ANC’s recalls of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma after national conferences.

"It’s in our nature of committee. We fire presidents. It’s us."

He added: “It’s only Mandela we didn’t fire. It’s our nature. It’s only Mandela who was safe and not fired. We can’t guarantee you won’t be fired.”

Godongwana said that irrespective of a change in leadership, government departments would continue to pursue party policies.

“I’m not panicking an inch about who comes next. I’ve worked with all of them - the different line-ups. I’m not worried an inch. Those are people who have a better grasp of the challenges of this economy.”

Godongwana said he did not want to discredit either of the two presidential candidates, whom he said were both committed people.