Gigaba not in support of Ramaphosa for second term at party's helm

JOHANNESBURG - ANC NEC member Malusi Gigaba said he does not support President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as party president.

Speaking to Eyewitness News at Nasrec on Saturday, Gigaba said the President has not done anything to transform the lives of South Africans.

He said the country has suffered immensely under Ramaphosa’s leadership.

"I think that leadership has got to be based on how you contribute to transforming the people and uplifting the society. It also has to be based on your track record, political outlook, and level of consciousness. And I don't think he possesses any of these that qualifies him for a second term."

