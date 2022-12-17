Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo: We don't have endless resources to help migrants

We will have to continue in the future to provide emergency medical services but beyond that, it is asking a bit too much.

SOWETO - ANC delegate and Deputy Health Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Saturday migrants in South Africa should only be provided emergency healthcare.

Dhlomo was speaking at the ANC’s 55th national elective conference at Nasrec where the party will be expected to deliberate on the country’s policies relating to healthcare and migration.

He said there were migrants who cross the border specifically to receive healthcare in South Africa and that this has put a strain on the sector.

“I know diplomatically it is possible, maybe. I am not sure whether we could just say 'which country do you come from', and then based on that be able to get into discussions with some of those countries. [They] may not have an optimal healthcare service if we must take care of other services other than emergency medical services,” Dhlomo said.

Dhlomo adds the government just needs to enforce the existing policy it has.

“We will have to continue in the future to provide emergency medical services but beyond that, it is asking a bit too much because we do not have endless resources. We should not convert a normal healthcare provision to any citizen into an emergency in South Africa,” he said.