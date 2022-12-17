Day 2 of ANC conference well underway, despite some registration delays

By midday Saturday, delegates from Limpopo, Northern Cape, North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal had still not completed their registrations.

SOWETO - Day two of the ANC national conference is well underway at Nasrec, even though registration for delegates has not been completed yet.

However, a large part of the KZN delegation had almost completed registering for conference.

The Unisa campus in Ormonde was on Saturday packed with delegates who were still trying to register.

On Friday, the conference started with thousands of delegates still stuck at the campus waiting to get registered.

By Saturday, there appeared to be more order at the registration venue as security systems were in place, compared to Friday.

Despite the delays in registration, the party on Saturday said it would conclude its work on time.

[EARLIER ON] Voting delegates from KZN, Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and the Free State forcing their way inside the registration venue here at the Ormonde. @ewnreporter #ANC55 pic.twitter.com/RC5DpHkcWK ' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) December 16, 2022

Members of the media were not allowed near the registration desk, but insiders have told Eyewitness News a network problem was affecting registrations.

Unregistered delegates have been furious.

“We came here on Thursday and KwaZulu-Natal was among the first province to start registration but up until today some of our delegates from our regions and the region where we come from have not been registered,” said Mduduzi Hlatswhayo from the Mbuso Kubheka region in KwaZulu-Natal.

Another delegate expressed unhappiness that the political report by party president Cyril Ramaphosa was delivered in their absence.

"There is still nothing up to now and we are very surprised that the conference is proceeding without plus/minus thousands delegates who are here at the registration centre," said Malefu Mofokeng from the Metsimaholo branch in the Free State.