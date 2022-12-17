'Comrades are not stingy today,' says vendor at Nasrec

The sides of the busy main road in Ormonde, leading to Nasrec, were lined with stalls, shisanyama, and ANC delegates and supporters taking in the moment.

JOHANNESBURG - Business boomed outside Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre at day two of the African National Congress' (ANC) 55th national elective conference - but not for every vendor trying to sell anything from party regalia, to bottles of water.

Benjamin Ntabeni was one of the local entrepreneurs making a profit by selling water.

“The comrades are buying. They are not stingy today. Sometimes they are stingy, but today they are not.”

However, a vendor selling ANC shirts and caps, claimed that he was pushed away from the front entrance of the expo centre.

“No money, today. You can see the cars are parking, here. We can’t make money. People can’t see us.”



Meanwhile, waiting in traffic, ANC delegate Elizabeth Ramaphala said that she was excited to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I like [Ramaphosa] because he doesn’t have a scandal… Phala Phala is not a scandal! That one is not a scandal!”

Some Ormonde residents told Eyewitness News that they didn’t mind all the activity because of the heightened police presence it brought, with two nyalas posted outside Nasrec.