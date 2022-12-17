Betting on Bejani for ANC treasurer-general? He promises a stronger policy plan

Chauke received the most nominations for the position, and is set to go up against against ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Ekurhuleni chair Mzwandile Masina for the treasurer general position.

SOWETO - Presidential adviser Bejani Chauke stunned many when his name was announced as a candidate for the treasurer-general position.

Chauke received the most nominations for the position, and is set to go up against ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and Ekurhuleni chair Mzwandile Masina.

In the build-up to the all-important conference, Chauke’s campaign for the position appeared to be premised on a stronger policy role for the treasurer general’s office, with policy plans that include good governance and financial management.

In a recent address to an eThekwini ward in KwaZulu-Natal during by-elections, Chauke told delegates that he planned to sponsor a resolution to this effect.

He added that the role of the party’s treasury could not be reduced to that of fundraising and financial management.

He also vowed to build relationships with captains of industry across Africa in order to secure investment opportunities.

While Chauke has been described as an unknown, he is no newcomer to politics. He lobbied for President Cyril Ramaphosa during his campaign to become president in 2017.

But before serving as Ramaphosa’s adviser, Chauke was also an adviser to Thandi Modise during her stint as National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson.

Despite his credentials, Chauke was compromised by explosive claims that he was complicit in the Phala Phala scandal that has engulfed his ally, Ramaphosa.

If Chauke takes over as treasurer general, it will help consolidate Ramaphosa’s position in the party.