ANC supporters call on delegates to 'put South Africans first'

"The leaders of the ANC can just try to save the movement, so let them focus themselves to say 'let's try to make the ANC survive'. I think that mindset will help the ANC," one supporter told Eyewitness News.

SOWETO - As the ANC national elective conference resumed on Saturday, ANC supporters said they hoped the party resolved its troubles and addressed its many scandals head-on.

The conference started seven hours late on Friday following registration hiccups, and is expected to conclude on Monday.

While more than 4,000 delegates gathered at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto to get down to business, ANC supporters congregated outside.

They said the party’s leaders needed to put the interests of South Africans ahead of their own.

Others said the party needed to adopt policies that would better the lives of young people.

"As young people, we want to see a representation of young people within the NEC [National Executive Committee], young people who have an idea of where to take the country from here."