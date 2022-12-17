ANC KZN reprimanded for unruly behaviour at conference

Delegates from KZN repeatedly disturbed president Cyril Ramaphosa throughout his speech when he was giving the ANC’s political report on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ANC caucus has been reprimanded by its leadership for unruly behaviour at the party’s national elective conference at Nasrec.

Delegates from KZN repeatedly disturbed president Cyril Ramaphosa when he was delivering the ANC’s political report on Friday.

The report is a summary of what objectives the national executive committee (NEC) has achieved over its five-year tenure.

The leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have told their delegates to behave respectfully for the duration of the conference.

During Ramaphosa’s speech, ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma rose from his seat numerous times to personally scold members from his caucus who were misbehaving.

After the conference was adjourned for the day, the KZN leadership requested its delegates to remain behind so they could address them behind closed doors.

Eyewitness News understands that Duma told the delegates that their behaviour was embarrassing to the province and unbecoming of ANC delegates.

KZN is the ANC’s largest voting bloc with 881 voting delegates at the conference.