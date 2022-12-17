ANC delegates' registration process officially closed

However, the delays did not stop the party’s conference from proceeding.

SOWETO - The ANC delegates registration process has now closed – two days into the party’s national conference.



According to some disgruntled delegates who spoke to journalists outside the Unisa Conference in Ormonde where they had been queuing to register, elderly people are part of those who were affected and camped at the registration centre.

The registration system and slow internet connection are said to have contributed to the delay.

When proceedings on day two of the ANC national conference started on Saturday, thousands of delegates were still battling to get their names onto the registration list.

Among them were elderly people.

Malefu Mofokeng is from the Metsi Maholo branch in the Free State.

She is among those who, for days tried to register ahead of the conference.

“Even old people are sleeping on the floor in the registration centre without medication for the third day now. Some of them you can see are hopeless, but they are still patient because they love the ANC,” Mofokeng told Eyewitness News.

Mofokeng says as voting delegates they are not happy that the conference started without their presence adding that the conference should be about delegates.