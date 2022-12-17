Alex residents pin their hopes on Mashatile as he eyes ANC dep pres position

Mashatile is currently leading the pack in the race to become the ANC’s number two when voting takes place at the party’s national elective conference currently underway at Nasrec.

SOWETO - Some residents from Alexandra township are pinning their unfulfilled dreams of better housing and roads as well as improved safety on the expected rise of the ANC’s Paul Mashatile – who comes from the community.

Despite not feeling the positive impact of Mashatile’s long-standing role as a leader in both the ANC and government in Gauteng – some residents believe things might be different this time around.

Mashatile is currently leading the pack in the race to become the ANC’s number two when voting takes place at the party’s national elective conference currently underway at Nasrec.

He is the national treasurer whose term of office was marred by the non-payment of salaries which saw staffers at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters often picketing over the issue.

The ANC has blamed the Party Funding Act which came into effect in 2020 for financial troubles which started in 2019.

To some, the enigma around Mashatile lies in him being dubbed the ringleader of the Alex Mafia – a group of activists from the famous township in the North of Joburg, who have found their way to the top echelons of both business and politics.

Known to some of his comrades as Spokes – derived from his middle name Spokoshe, Mashatile’s politics stem from the era of the United Democratic Front which mobilised in the country when political parties like the ANC were banned.

Mashatile has served the state in various capacities – including as the Arts Minister and an MEC for several years.

His role as housing MEC in Gauteng placed him at the center of the failed Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) – where at least R1,3billion intended to improve housing in the densely populated area went missing.

Mashatile denied any knowledge of missing money or implications that he was involved in corruption.

Some residents in the township told Eyewitness News they are still looking to Mashatile for help to get better homes.

“We had hope in ARP and that it will come back. In fact, we still want it to come back so that it can develop Alex as you can see it’s not developed,” said one resident.

Another resident said he believes Mashatile understands where the people of Alexandra are coming from.

“We believe that he will try to even make sure we are relocated to a safer area,” he said.

Those in the ANC who’ve refused to work with Mashatile in the run-up to the upcoming conference claim he is a questionable character who simply can't be trusted.

But, ironically, Mashatile is one the few ANC members vying for a leadership position who’s not shrouded in scandal or allegations of wrongdoing.