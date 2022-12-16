Ramaphosa's wins and losses: Corruption, NHI and the step-aside rule

FAILURES

Ramaphosa said the ANC-led government's failure to meet its policy objectives has been hampered by a number of factors out their control.

This includes the COVID-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest, as well as the catastrophic floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa again made the admission at the party's 55th national elective conference, where the party is set to discuss key policy issues and elect a new executive.

While these challenges crippled the country's economy and saw the loss of thousands of lives, Ramaphosa told delegates that he believed interventions put in place by the government - led by his party - cushioned further blows to South Africans.

"I do believe that better days lie ahead," he added.

Ramaphosa adds delegates must use the conference to build on progress made at the previous conference in 2017 to advance policy objectives.

"The progress we are making in addressing our economic challenges has to be seen against the backdrop of the global economic situation and our macroeconomic policies. The fiscal constraints that we have had to deal with have also played an important role in the trajectory of our economy. The role of the government in the economy extends beyond just the budget in that government continues to play a key role in supporting the economy in many other ways."

HEALTHCARE

Ramaphosa says that South Africa has an unequal healthcare system, with one for poor people and another for the rich, saying the National Health Insurance Bill will go a long way in closing the gap to accessing healthcare.

The NHI Bill aims to create a single-payer government fund that will cover all South Africans for private and public healthcare.

Ramaphosa said he would sign the Bill into law once it has gone through all parliamentary processes.

“This in itself gives effect to the 54th conference resolution on ensuring that the NHI is implemented. The introduction of the national health insurance will enable every South African to receive appropriate standardised quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay.”

SA RESERVE BANK

Ramaphosa has warned that there would be significant financial implications should the South African Reserve Bank be nationalised.

The SARB, whose primary responsibility is to protect the value of our currency, is a privately owned entity by a number of shareholders.

Nationalising the Reserve bank was adopted as a policy decision at the ANC’s 54th national elective conference in 2017. But that goal has not been pushed forward.

Ramaphosa said it was the position of the party for the bank to be owned by the people of South Africa.

“It also needs to ensure, as our conference stated, that this process does not benefit private shareholder speculators who are looking to make a fortune at the expense of the country’s people,” he said.

CORRUPTION

Ramaphosa also spoke about graft in the party, and said his administration’s goal of dealing with government corruption caused divisions within the ANC leadership.

But said he expected that his renewal project to deal with state capture would make some ANC leaders unhappy with him.

Ramaphosa said a disunited ANC leadership is bad for the party at the election polls.

RENEWAL COMMISSION

The ANC president highlighted the importance of the step-aside resolution in the party.

"As we implemented Conference resolutions, some leaders – including NEC members – have had to step aside pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings against them, and others have been required to present themselves to the Integrity Commission. While such steps as mandated by national conference do not imply guilt, they are critical to the renewal of the movement and to its standing in the eyes of society."

The 10-member Renewal Commission - meant to establish a 10-year plan for the party - was also given a mention. It is due to present a report during the conference.