Will Zuma's private prosecution against Ramaphosa disqualify him from running?

Thursday night, the Jacob Zuma Foundation made the shocking announcement that the former president had instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Whether or not the private prosecution President Cyril Ramaphosa’s now facing will disqualify him from running for office at the governing party’s national elective conference remains to be seen.

He’s accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he’s further accused state Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of.

Downer and Maughan are also currently the subjects of private prosecution proceedings instituted by Zuma, who claims the former leaked the latter confidential medical information.

Zuma now claims Ramaphosa helped them “evade liability” by not acting on a complaint against Downer.

Ramaphosa says, however, he has referred the complaint to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

The ANC’s new rules for elections bar members who’ve been charged in a court of law, from running for office.

And legal expert Advocate Paul Hoffman believes this is central to former president Jacob Zuma’s case against Ramaphosa the merits of which, he’s written off as baseless.

"They want to argue from the floor that because criminal proceedings are pending against Ramaphosa he’s disqualified from standing for president".

Dr Llewelyn Curlewis believes that in terms of the ANC’s rules, Ramaphosa is now indicted and is therefore not eligible to stand for the presidency.

But whether charges brought in terms of a private prosecution will carry the same weight as those brought in the ordinary course of events, remains to be seen.

In the meantime, there are fundamental questions as to whether the private prosecution even gets out of the starting blocks.

In order to institute a private prosecution, a private prosecutor needs a nolle prosequi certificate from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirming its decision not to pursue a matter.

The nolle prosequi certificate Zuma relies on, though, doesn’t mention Ramaphosa by name - it only refers to “any person” connected to the Downer matter.

Hoffman says it’s an impossible stretch and Curlewis, that it’s ambiguous in law.