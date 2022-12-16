West Rand roads are prone to flooding because of drainage systems - JRA

The West Rand was among the places affected by the recent flooding in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says roads on the West Rand were prone to flooding because of the city’s drainage systems.

The West Rand is among the places affected by the recent flooding in the city.

READ: Heavy rains soak up parts of Gauteng displacing over 300 families

This week, a part of the Hendrik Potgieter Road in Roodepoort collapsed due to the heavy rains.

This week’s flooding has hit the West Rand, Soweto and Lenasia the hardest.

Some areas that have flooded, like Protea Glen, are relatively new areas in the city, not older than two decades.

Acting CEO, Louis Nel, said that this was because of the city’s drainage design.

"Even the older places in the north, all of their water is draining towards the west and then a lot of development areas north of this city, all of that water eventually drains to the west. So, although the newly built-up areas are in the west, they are experiencing a result of water that is draining towards that area."

Nel said that while the problem had been identified, there is no clear plan of action yet on how it will be addressed.

WATCH: Kubayi on floods: We won't have Christmas this year