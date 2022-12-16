Go

'We're winning this conference, you're trying to destroy it,' ANC KZN chair

ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma reprimanded delegates who chanted songs in former president Jacob Zuma’s favour, as Ramaphosa delivered his political report at the start of the party's 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Friday.

KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. Twitter/@edtea_kzn.
KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. Twitter/@edtea_kzn.
16 December 2022 19:54

JOHANNESBURG - "We are winning this conference and you're trying to destroy it is," is how an irate Siboniso Duma tried to calm spirited delegates from KwaZulu-Natal who attempted to disrupt party president Cyril Ramaphosa's address.

The group - carrying KwaZulu-Natal signs chanted songs in former president Jacob Zuma’s favour, as Ramaphosa delivered his political report at the start of the party's 55th national conference in Nasrec on Friday.

Even as the party president appealed to delegates on the floor to stop singing, he was swallowed by the chanting of "What has Zuma done" as the former president entered the venue.

In moments captured on video, the KZN chairperson can be seen telling delegates to "sit down" and that what they are doing "doesn't help the ANC"

Duma can also be seen reprimanding a delegate who insists that "Ramaphosa hadn't even started speaking" when he (the delegate) signalled to speak.

After Ramaphosa's speech, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced that KZN delegates were asked to remain behind.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA